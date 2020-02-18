Posted by brad

Legacy marks 70th changeover

(L-R) Legacy treasurer Denise Poletti, secretary Pauline Kamphuis, president Jane Ross and immediate past president Tony Kamphuis.

A PILGRIMAGE to the Allied cemeteries of Europe gave former Korumburra resident Greg Leighton the chance to pay tribute to five forebears who gave their lives during World War One.

With his partner Jan Millington, Greg laid a remembrance poppy at each headstone, thus fulfilling an undertaking he had promised himself he would make.

Greg gave a moving and illustrated account of the journey as guest speaker at South Gippsland Legacy Group’s 70th annual changeover lunch at the Leongatha RSL on Sunday. Jan is a member of the group.

Guests, including representatives from neighbouring Legacy groups, RSLs and Legacy widows’ clubs, enjoyed a buffet meal and the fellowship of the Legacy family.

The event gave the group the chance to farewell Legatee Bill Rogers, who has long acted as liaison officer between South Gippsland and Melbourne Legacy. His wisdom and mentoring have been invaluable.

Outgoing Melbourne Legacy president Legatee Hugh Roberton referred to Bill as “Legacy royalty”.

Although the event was called a changeover, the executive of South Gippsland Legacy is unchanged from last year.

Legatee Jane Ross remains as president, Legatee Tony Kamphuis immediate past president, Legatee Pauline Kamphuis secretary and Legatee Denise Poletti treasurer.

In her annual report, Jane detailed a busy year capped by 70th anniversary celebrations and the induction of two new Legatees as well as a Friend of Legacy.

She acknowledged the support of the executive, committee and fellow Legatees, making special mention of Legatee John Lindsay of Wonthaggi, who was presented with an Order of Australia Medal in the recent Australia Day honours.

Referring to the reason Legacy exists, Jane remarked “our widows continue to astound us with their stoicism, wit and occasional cheek.”

Legacy was founded in the aftermath of World War One as a way for returned servicemen to care for the widows of those who didn’t come home.

(L-R) Legatees Hugh Roberton, Bill Rodgers, and Sue and Tom Loughridge were in high spirits for South Gippsland Legacy Group’s 70th changeover.