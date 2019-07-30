Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 | Posted by

Leongatha Amcal pharmacy claims company award


WINNING TEAM: Leongatha Amcal’s prize-winning team. Back from left, Brett Nagel, Cath Brooks, Bree Johnson, Leonie McGannon and Jodie Verboon. Middle from left, Sam Huddleson, Monique Whiteman and Pam Svenson. Front, manager Sally McGrath  and Jaria Bernaldo.

LEONGATHA’S Amcal Pharmacy has claimed the company’s Pharmacy of the Year award for Victoria and Tasmania for the second year running.

The 2019 prize was presented at a gala awards night, with manager Sally McGrath also picking up the gong for Amcal Retail Manager of the Year for the second year in a row.

“It’s all about managing the store to Amcal’s high standards. We were judged at 100 per cent by those measures,” Sally said.

“The company can be proud of the way we represent the Amcal brand.”
Sally said the feedback from customers to the awards had been overwhelmingly positive.

She was at a pains to say that it was a much a team effort.

“Even through Instagram and Facebook the feedback has been that these awards have been well deserved,” she said.

Typical of comments to the pharmacy’s Facebook site, one customer wrote, “You did it! Brilliant…but I am not surprised. You are an amazing team full of professionalism, compassion and all done with a smile. Congrats team…very well deserved.”

