Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 | Posted by

Leongatha college grows

 

LEONGATHA Secondary College (LSC) welcomed 95 Year 7 students from across the region to the college on Tuesday, January 30.

Principal Wayne Chester said the college’s overall numbers have increased again and the college now has 580 students.

New staff members Lucy Bowman and Chris Van Pelt will be taking on a teaching role at the college this year and three teachers have returned from leave: Russell Ogden, Tarryn Boden and Penny Lester.

The 2018 Outdoor Education trainee is Archie Leggett.

Upcoming exciting dates include the college swimming sports to be held on Friday, February 9; the Year 12 study skills day on Monday, February 12; and Year 7 camp, also on the Monday.

Big milestone: from left, Leongatha Secondary College students Hannah Kleevan, Braesyn Beavis, Tori Ackland and Ella Littlejohn enjoyed their first day of Year 7 exploring the wonderful college facilities, and meeting their teachers and peers on Tuesday, January 30.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24004

Posted by on Feb 6 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added