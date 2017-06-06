Leongatha go to top

THE Parrots have moved to the top of the Gippsland Football League ladder.

The tough win over Sale combined with Traralgon’s shock one point loss to Bairnsdale has seen the Parrots go to the ladder lead on percentage.

The journey to Sale on Saturday was not an easy one with the Magpies challenging Leongatha most of the way.

The Magpies came out solidly in the opening term on a good day for football with excellent ground conditions to lead well early before Leongatha traded goals.

Sale ruckman Jack Lipman indicated early he would be a handful for Leongatha’s Josh Schelling with Ben Willis out with a foot injury.

At quarter time it was Sale on top 5.2.32 to Leongatha 3.1.19

The Parrots didn’t at this stage have cause for concern and relished the harder football.

Gradually the ‘Gatha started to turn things around, the backline was holding the Magpies out well with Cade Maskell at half back again prominent and Sean Westaway patrolling the defence like an army general. Sam Forrester was also down back playing his part.

Up forward Chris Dunne was kicking truly and Josh Hopkins was looking dangerous.

At half time Leongatha got its noses in front leading 8.6.54 to Sale 7.4.46.

A dogged Sale refused to let the Parrots have it its own way with Magpie on-baller Kane Martin getting plenty of kicks with Jordan Dessent at centre half forward looking dangerous and bagging five goals for the match.

The clubs were trading goals but Leongatha held tight for an 11 point lead at the last change; 11.10.76 to 10.5.65.

The Parrots remained calm and eventually made the game theirs with two early goals in the last quarter. Tom Marriott as usual had a busy match and showed his value.

Tired legs from both teams then prevailed in the latter half of the last quarter but the Parrots managed to keep Sale goalless to end a determined game five goal victors.

Leongatha has its big reunion weekend this Saturday against Warragul and hope to have back Hayden Browne with Chris Verboon even half a chance after his long lay-off.

Ben Willis will be considered but Joel Sinclair and Cameron Stone are still games away from selection.