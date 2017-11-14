Posted by brad

Leongatha remembers fallen heroes

A PATRIOTIC crowd gathered at the Leongatha Cenotaph at 11am on Saturday to acknowledge Remembrance Day.

SAS Sgt Harry Moffitt spoke after a minute of silence.

“As a proud infantry young veteran, it is my obligation to urge other young veterans to step forward and carry out the remembrance of those who have gone before us,” he said.

Sgt Moffitt is a serving soldier from the SAS Regiment with 25 years of service.

Ex-servicemen and women, members of South Gippsland Shire Council and members of the public, including Leongatha Primary School students, gathered to lay wreaths and remember those who sacrificed their lives.

World War Two veteran Tom Parsons of Leongatha laid a wreath he had been sent from the Thurrock Branch Legion in England in memory of the fallen Commonwealth Forces who gave their lives for Australians’ freedom.