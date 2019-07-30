Leongatha traders are proud of their town



MIGHTY PROUD: The Star’s advertising team of Jane Gardner, Tony Giles and Becky Olsen will be handing out hundreds of badges to traders as part of this year’s Daffodil Festival in Leongatha.



TRADERS throughout Leongatha will wear a new badge of honour as part of this year’s Leongatha Daffodil Festival and Community Expo.

The “Leongatha Proud” business initiative will shortly see 2000 badges going out to businesses proclaiming the community spirit of the town.

The Star’s Commercial Manager, Tony Giles, is the man behind the project.

“A similar concept worked extremely well in Yarram a few years ago and we wanted to provide the same impetus for businesses here in Leongatha,” he said.

“The badges, featuring the words ‘Leongatha Proud’, have a daffodil over the top of the iconic Leongatha Memorial Hall and are in green and gold colours.

“We’re aiming to see hundreds of badges worn by business owners and their staff during the four days of the Daffodil Festival.

“Leongatha businesses are rightly proud of their town and see the festival as a significant boost not only to their bottomline but also to the fabric of the town.

“I would like to thank the Rosetti Family for their support and ideas behind the Leongatha Proud project,” he said.

New Leongatha Business Association president Anthony Walls praised the Star Newspaper for the great initiative.

“We would like to work with The Star in getting these badges out to the businesses and the volunteers who are involved in any events at the festival,” he said.

“It will be great to see everyone wearing them during the festival to show we are truly proud of our town.”

This year’s festival will be held from Friday, August 30 until Sunday, September 1.

Highlights include the 63rd Annual Daffodil and Floral Show, the 43rd annual Leongatha Art and Photography Show and a massive Leongatha Street Festival along Bair Street on the Saturday.

The Star is going all out to promote this year’s events with two weeks of features.

The Star will also run a competition offering a $500 Star gift card for a lucky shopper who purchases goods at any of the Leongatha Proud outlets.

The Daffodil Festival features will dominate the Star’s August 20 and 27 editions.

Businesses wanting to get behind the project should contact the paper on 5662 2294.