Leongatha Training Cafe, a dining experience to top all others



Fish Creek’s Lola Gilliam serves a quality meal to Leongatha local and Wildflower Training Cafe regular, Honnie Whelan.

IT’S a unique, fine dining experience that is unparalleled to anything else in Leongatha.

This hidden treasure, Wildflower Training Cafe at Federation Training Leongatha, becomes a hotspot during lunchtime on Wednesdays, attracting upwards of 50 customers.

With ultra-modern pendants giving off a warm glow, attentive staff and spectacularly presented dishes to make your mouth water, it’s no wonder it becomes a hub of activity.

Not only is it an inviting environment for patrons, but it’s the perfect platform for staff – all students – to gain practical work experience cooking and serving real patrons while build their confidence and skill set.

Meanwhile customers enjoy a quality meal at affordable prices – a win-win situation.

Trainer of front of house staff Kevin Campbell, who has been working in the Gippsland hospitality industry for nearly 25 years, said he was training 10 students this year.

“We teach them responsible service of alcohol, food hygiene, how to serve, the sequence of service, how to operate a bar and so on, so whether they want to work on a cruise ship, a bar or a restaurant, they have the basics so they can walk in and get a job straight away,” he said.

“We give them some really good foundational steps to move into the hospitality industry by doing this course.

“With a hospitality degree, you can go anywhere. I was just travelling overseas, and so many restaurants I visited were looking to hire staff.”

Front of house students are currently completing a six month certificate in hospitability, available through free TAFE priority courses, while back of house staff are apprentices from businesses across South Gippsland.

Customers and friends, Honnie Whelan and Sue Josephs, said they have been attending the restaurant together every Wednesday for the last four years.

“You can’t get this quality anywhere else here,” Honnie said.

“And it’s good to support the young people too, they are all brilliant.”

Located at the Leongatha TAFE campus, this training restaurant offers a three course quality menu and drinks on Wednesdays, 12 weeks of the year.

The only catch is you have to book in advance on 5662 6800 to secure a table.