Lester’s new book backs hospital

by purchasing the book, The Silver Sea you will be helping support the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Award winning author and illustrator Alison Lester has kicked a goal with her new collaboration with fellow author Jane Godwin and the children from the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Together they have created a stunning new book, The Silver Sea, with Alison and Jane writing the beautiful story and the children helping Alison illustrate it.

Alison visits the hospital monthly to work with the children in the Education Institute, creating pieces of art, so it was a natural progression that they create a book.

The book explores the hidden treasures of our seas and celebrates the joy of exploration and of returning home.

All profits from the sale of this book go to The Royal Children’s Hospital Education Institute.

Instead of giving eggs this Easter, why not support the hospital?

The Silver Sea is available at the Alison Lester Gallery/Bookshop in Fish Creek.

Alison will be in her Fish Creek shop on Easter Sunday, between 1pm and 4pm to sign books.