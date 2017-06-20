Library in a fridge unites neighbours

IN an age where more and more people are communicating via social media, a humble fridge full of books and magazines is bringing neighbours together at Leongatha South.

The residents of Wintles Road have established a lending library at the head of their road, in a fridge next to a row of letterboxes.

Residents deposit and collect reading material at the same time they collect their mail, and take delight in wondering what they will find.

“It’s being going for about a year,” resident Dan Drummond said.

“It encourages people to read something a bit different. We always have a shelf there for magazines like New Scientist so it gives people a chance to look at magazines they may not usually come across too.”

Resident Angela Smith enjoys perusing the fridge to find a novel to relax with and to share cookery books, and her husband Ivan takes an interest in science publications.

The community of Wintles Road is tight knit and a book club was already running before the library lending was established as a result of a neighbourhood get-together one Friday evening.

“Our book club meets every second month and goes to each other’s houses. We have a cup of tea and a biscuit and talk about the book and whatever else pops in to our heads,” Mrs Smith said.

After hearing of the Wintles Road library, Mr Drummond hopes other communities may like to create their own library.

“It could encourage some of the school kids to pick up a book,” he said.