Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Library in a fridge unites neighbours

IN an age where more and more people are communicating via social media, a humble fridge full of books and magazines is bringing neighbours together at Leongatha South.

The residents of Wintles Road have established a lending library at the head of their road, in a fridge next to a row of letterboxes.

Residents deposit and collect reading material at the same time they collect their mail, and take delight in wondering what they will find.

“It’s being going for about a year,” resident Dan Drummond said.

“It encourages people to read something a bit different. We always have a shelf there for magazines like New Scientist so it gives people a chance to look at magazines they may not usually come across too.”

Resident Angela Smith enjoys perusing the fridge to find a novel to relax with and to share cookery books, and her husband Ivan takes an interest in science publications.

The community of Wintles Road is tight knit and a book club was already running before the library lending was established as a result of a neighbourhood get-together one Friday evening.

“Our book club meets every second month and goes to each other’s houses. We have a cup of tea and a biscuit and talk about the book and whatever else pops in to our heads,” Mrs Smith said.

After hearing of the Wintles Road library, Mr Drummond hopes other communities may like to create their own library.

“It could encourage some of the school kids to pick up a book,” he said.

Reading together: from left, residents of Wintles Road, Leongatha South, Angela Smith, Ivan Smith and Dan Drummond check out the latest offerings in their local lending library.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21669

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added