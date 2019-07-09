Posted by brad

Library makes a noise

WELCOME BACK: West Gippsland Libraries Corporation manager Michael Hogan is hoping to see more patrons use library services.

WEST Gippsland Libraries Corporation is waiving overdue fees for its customers.

Never again will a customer be stung a fee for late return of a borrowed item.

In addition, library users’ existing fines have been wiped.

CEO Leanne Williams said those who need libraries the most – that is, those who can’t afford the cost of these materials and the cost of late fees – are often the ones who don’t come back, even if the book or DVD does.

“Our libraries exist to serve all 113,000 residents in Bass Coast, Baw Baw and South Gippsland Shires, and it’s part of our mission to be as accessible as possible,” she said.

“Small fines for items returned late, simply because life got in the way, are a deterrent to people using libraries the way they should, not a solution.

“Simply put – our focus is on encouraging patrons to enjoy the content they borrow from us, and to keep coming back and fostering a life-long approach to learning.

“It’s all part of our plan to help build healthy communities by making our services more accessible.”

West Gippsland Libraries Corporation manager Michael Hogan said fines had been regarded as a disincentive to patronage of libraries for some time.

“For us, in public libraries, we’re all about getting people reading, watching and listening – particularly with helping people on the journey of helping them as readers and thinkers,” he said.

“There have been constructive conversations about dropping fines for a while. For us this is an opportunity to have people come back to the library.

“There’ll be people who have been discouraged from coming to the library.

“We’ve cleared the slate. We hope this encourages people who’ve stayed away because of the possibility of an uncomfortable conversation about overdue fees, to come back.”