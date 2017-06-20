Library talks underway

THE future of the location of the Korumburra library is already being discussed by West Gippsland Regional Library Corporation (WGRLC) and South Gippsland Shire Council.

The existing library, together with Federation Art Gallery and the Korumburra and District Historical Society, are likely to be moved to wake for construction of a new supermarket on their existing site.

WGRLC CEO Leanne Williams said, “We look forward to working closely with council and the community when progress is made.

“This is an exciting prospect for the Korumburra community that if realised, provides the opportunity for a new library to be funded in Korumburra.”

Korumburra Rotary Club operates the gallery and president Peter Biggins said while the supermarket would encourage investment in Commercial Street, he said Rotarians would like more information about where the gallery will relocate to.

“If the gallery was lost from Korumburra, it would be very disappointing,” he said.

Mr Biggins hoped the gallery would occupy a separate space to the library, but possibly within the same building.

Council’s preferred location for a library, and a community hub, is in the old kindergarten at 4 Victoria Street – owned by council – but other government land will be considered. The library is likely to be housed in a temporary location in the interim.

Mr Biggins said of the Victoria Street site, “It has quite a slope and parking would be a problem and so would access for elderly people.”

Council’s acting chief executive officer Bryan Sword said works could alleviate any topographical issues, as undertaken to address similar problems at the Karmai Community Children’s Centre.

Mr Biggins said the existing supermarket site could be a possible site for the gallery.

The historical society’s Doug Boston said the group hoped to talk to council about its future soon.

“We have had a number of sessions with them but nothing has been settled yet,” he said.

Council told The Star last week all services displaced from the current building would be relocated.

Council will also consult the public about the long term plans for a new library and whether it should be part of a community hub in Korumburra.

Council has $4 million set aside in its long term financial plan for a community hub, earmarked for construction in 2024-25.

The hub could include a cafe, Milpara Community House, community services, a commercial kitchen and meeting rooms.

Proceeds from the proposed land sales of the existing library, gallery and meeting space to make way for a new IGA supermarket could help fund the future library. Council is likely to also seek grants.

The cost of relocating the affected services will be investigated by council.