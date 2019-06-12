Lighting up with a bang

LIGHT THE WAY: Ned Opie from Kongwak with cousin Mayah Brickle from Sale showed off their own imaginative lanterns at the Korumburra Southern Lights Festival.

THE epic bonfire really went off with a bang – and a pop of colour – with fireworks hidden amongst the timber at Korumburra’s Southern Lights Festival.

The free event saw all 5000 tickets handed out at the gate before 6.30pm on Sunday with festival committee member Noelene Cossen estimating more than 7000 attended.

“We were blown away. And visitors were blown away with our bonfire!” she said.

With weather taking a favourable turn for the event, people flocked from as far as Bendigo to see the lights brighten the night sky in Korumburrra.

An elaborate laser cut drum was on exhibit during the festival as a sneak peek into the lighting display set to warm the winter streets of Korumburra in coming weeks.

“People loved it! They gathered around it, took photos, filmed it – it got a lot of attention,” Mrs Cossen said.

Korumburra Primary School students were keen participants with their tree branch filled with neon butterflies and other colourful creatures.

Karmai Community Children’s Centre also put on an incredible spread of light filled activities for the children, while Bendigo Bank staff volunteered to sell glow in the dark merchandise.

“It was an amazing community event that brought people out and brought them together,” Mrs Cossen said.

“We achieved what we set out to achieve.”

Carved fire drums also drew a lot of interest, with people’s choice ruling the ‘Firework’ drum by Tim Perrett of Kriwera the winner.