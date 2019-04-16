Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 | Posted by

LOCALS GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH KAVISHA

INTIMATE PERORMANCE: Accomplished performer, Kavisha, treated a packed Inverloch angling club audience to a first class performance. Photo: Valdo Michalangeli.

THE Inverloch anglers club usually reverberates to the sounds of people telling yarns about the ones that got away and the ones that they landed in the boat.
The other week friends of the club and members told no stories; instead they just listened and enjoyed the enchanting music of Australian renowned folk songstress, Kavisha.
The Aria award winning performer is no stranger to the district and when news broke that the club was hosting an intimate night with her they had to break out every chair they had available.
Once again they were treated to a performance that encompassed meaningful songs and stories of her life’s journey.
Drawing on her rich Mediterranean heritage she performed contemporary songs with haunting melody and lyrical depth.
The ingredients of Kavisha’s original songs included humour, poetry, social justice and the spiritual.

