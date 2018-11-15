Thursday, November 15th, 2018 | Posted by

Locals triumph in cycle challenge

TWO local cyclists raced across the line first in the Bass Coast Cycle Challenge.
Battling it out in the 121 kilometre race, both Cowes’ Jesse Riley and Leongatha’s Alex Dunbar crossed the line first with a time of three hours, 28 minutes and 31 seconds.
The cycle challenge has been running in Inverloch for eight years.
With 121, 85, 53 and 40 kilometre races, the challenges leave Inverloch and circles through Kongwak, the Glen Alvie hills, Almurta and Moyarra, taking cyclists through stunning scenery before ending back in Inverloch.
Between 600 and 700 cyclists took part this year; similar numbers to last year.
This year, the challenge was moved out of Inverloch’s main street and onto Ramsay Boulevard.
“We decided to move the challenge so we would have a beautiful park to use and there would be less impact on the main street,” festival co-director Jess Bodiam said.
The Rainbow Park was used for children’s activities such as face painting, giant board games and the “pimp my bike” competition.
This competition was won by Inverloch’s Anahla Cameron for her robot design.
Stalls from sponsors were also a point of interest.
A fun run was held early in the morning in conjunction with parkrun and a billy cart race took place.

Over the line: Leongatha’s Alex Dunbar and Cowes’ Jesse Riley were the first over the line in Bass Coast Cycle Challenge’s 121 kilometre race.

