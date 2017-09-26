Lyric’s latest hits the stage

OPENING on September 29, Timberlake Wertenbaker’s “Our Country’s Good”, will give you an insight into what life could deliver for those men and women who arrived with the First Fleet, and the impact on the Aborigines. The play is based on fact and most of the characters were real people.

Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production begins with a prologue written by Sue Lindsay. Pemulwuy and Tedbury, two historical aboriginal figures, are talking about their connection to country.

Then, in “Our Country’s Good”, we see the convicts in chains and the English, with their stores and supplies, arriving on the land.

As the play continues we learn of the conflict between some of the officers and Captain Arthur Phillip over his ideas for the humane rehabilitation of prisoners. He wants the convicts to put on a play for the King’s birthday on June 4, 1789. Second Lieutenant Ralph Clark takes on the challenge.

As rehearsals begin for the chosen play, “The Recruiting Officer” by Farquhar, the irreverent humour and spirit of the convicts come to the fore, despite food shortages and opposition from some officers.

Romance blossoms between Second Lieutenant Clark and Mary Brenham, a young convict woman. We’re also privy to the course of another romance between Midshipman Harry Brewer and Duckling, also a convict woman.

Overall, the play tells an entertaining story that exhibits a marvellous blend of gravity and humour. There’s occasional coarse language and mature themes.

Performance dates are September 29 until October 7. Ticket Bookings – Phone: Amy Smith 0490 525 482 or go to: www.lyrictheatre.net.au

Tickets will also be available at the door.