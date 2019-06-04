Lyric’s show will be scarily superb

SONG AND DANCE: Nevada Crimp, Adrian Darakai and Melinda Licciardi rehearse for Young Frankenstein.

LEONGATHA Lyric Theatre is counting down the days until the opening of its production of Young Frankenstein.

The show will open on Friday, July 5 at 8pm, and promises to be an amazing adaptation of Mel Brooks’ funny film.

The production will be directed by Daniel Lawrie, who will also play Dr Victor Von Frankenstein, and will feature spectacular acting, singing and dancing.

Adrian Darakai will play Frederick Frankenstein, Scott Lawrence the Monster, Sam Shineberg will be Igor, Kiarna Smith will be Inga, and Yasmine Watsford is Elizabeth Benning.

Kerrie Giles will be Frau Blucher, Ben Soumilas is Inspector Hans Kemp, Brad Beach is Hermit and Alex Swan is Ziggy.

Behind every great show is a talented ensemble and in this show that will be: Georgia Anton, Kasey Stoops, Maya Williams, Chloe Stoops, Ruby Adkins, Amy Burgess, Nevada Crimp, Autumn Crimp, Michelle Burgess, Melinda Licciardi, Samantha Jacobson, Sophie Clarkson, Jayde Richardson, Emily Carlson, Kylie Osborne, Tara Swan, Laura Vivian, Linda Hamilton, Sheena Cumming, Nikki Stockdale, Julie Curtis, Leanne Crimp, Mirriam Robinson, Alanna Besley, Amy Smith, Jordon McFarlane, Nick Carlson, Laurie Martin, Jeremy Curtis, Billy Soumilas, Ben Gibbons and Kathy Pegler.

Shows will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 7 at 2pm; Thursday, July 11 at 8pm; Friday, July 12 at 8pm; Saturday, July 13 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 14 at 2pm; Thursday, July 18 at 8pm; Friday, July 19 at 8pm; and Saturday, July 20 at 2pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.lyrictheatre.net.au or by phoning 0490 525 482.

The box office opens on June 11 at Sweet Life and Cakes, 1 Bair Street, Leongatha from 11am-3pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 12pm Saturday.

Recently, the cast and families of Lyric Theatre’s September’s show Jasper Jones gathered for a fun event.

They danced the barn dance, twist and hokey pokey and played musical chairs to get into the mood for 1965 – the year the show is set in.

Hedgehogs, cocktail onions and cheese cubes on tooth picks stuck into oranges and other colourful food from Margaret Fulton’s cookbook were enjoyed for supper.

The play, adapted from the novel by Craig Silvey, tells the story of the mystery which Charlie discovers when Jasper Jones calls in the night.

It is set during Christmas of 1965 when Dougie Walters scores his first century and draft letters are being delivered to young men for the Vietnam War.

Fine young local actors hold the leading parts, including Will Thatcher, Ronan Harris, Ella Tough, Katelyn Hollins and Coby Fowles. They are supported by a stellar cast including Lea and Nevada Crimp.