Magnificent show at Foster

WEATHER did not deter a big crowd from attending the 111th Foster Show on Saturday.

An estimated crowd of 2500 visitors took a punt against the weather and turned out to the Foster Showgrounds to be entertained for several hours by various activities, exhibits and wonderful live music.

“The main arena was the focus for horse events, Victorian sheaf tossing championships, dog high jump and the induction of three Foster Show Committee life memberships,” show secretary Roger Nicholson said.

Rae Knee, Jan Best and Bruce Best were presented with their membership certificates by president Noel Afflitto for their life commitment and service over many years to the show.

“Children were kept busy with free entertainment such as Bricks 4 Kidz (Lego), funny balloons, face painting, Thomas the Tank Engine model railway, army tanks and rides,” Mr Nicholson said.

“The skies were threatening all day, however the man upstairs seemed to shine down on this year’s Foster Show.”