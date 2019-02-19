Posted by brad

Man jailed after Leongatha rampage

A MAN who caused a fiery crash, threatened and assaulted two women, and stole a car in Leongatha last April was sentenced to seven years in jail last Wednesday.

Scene of devastation: cars burn in McCartin Street, Leongatha, on April 9, 2018, after Jesse Proctor crashed a stolen car into them.

Jesse Proctor, 21, from Moe was found to have crashed a stolen car into two parked cars in McCartin Street outside Woorayl Lodge aged care hostel, on April 9, 2018.

The stolen car burst into flames and this fire spread to the other two cars, which were engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Mr Proctor entered the vehicle of a woman passing by, threatening to kill her if she didn’t drive away.

The woman got out of her car with her keys and Mr Proctor ran to Young Street, and found another woman in a vehicle with two children aged four and one.

Mr Proctor entered the vehicle and told the woman to drive, threatening to stab her.

The woman drove a distance before stopping the vehicle and getting out with her children. Mr Proctor assaulted her by punching her in the head numerous times. He took her keys and drove away.

Mr Proctor was later detected by the Police Airwing helicopter travelling east on the Fish Creek-Foster Road towards Foster, and was estimated to be driving at more than 200km/h.

He drove on the wrong side of the road and an oncoming driver had to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Mr Proctor narrowly avoided other vehicles while on the South Gippsland Highway between Foster and Toora.

Yarram Police were sent to the Gelliondale area where they deployed road spikes. Mr Proctor drove over these at approximately 157km/h, damaging a tyre.

He crashed into a fence in Hedley and abandoned the vehicle, before stealing a four wheel drive from a property.

Mr Proctor proceeded to drive through fences and paddocks towards Alberton West State Forest.

He stopped in the forest and escaped on foot to a house in the Hedley Range Road area. Police arrested him in the house. He told police he would assist them and burst into tears.

The court found him guilty of aggravated carjacking causing injury to a person, reckless conduct endangering life, theft, burglary, attempting to obtain property by deception, attempted carjacking, driving whilst disqualified, driving in a dangerous manner and carrying a dangerous article in a public place.

His sentence was handed down in the Victorian County Court in Morwell. He must serve a minimum of four years before being eligible for parole.

His crime rampage spanned over a month earlier and included numerous burglaries in the Latrobe Valley. He was also disqualified for holding a driver’s licence for six years.