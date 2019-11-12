Many reasons to become a pharmacist



JOB VARIETY: Becoming a pharmacist offers diverse career opportunities, including work with the military.

NO matter the population size, every town requires pharmacists.

This career, which entails being qualified to dispense medications and in-depth knowledge of how medications work, is in high demand and has plenty of growth potential.

These medical professionals earn around $81,000 a year as an average base pay with the opportunity to earn significantly more with experience.

To become a pharmacist in Australia, you must complete a tertiary degree in pharmacy such as a bachelor or master of pharmacy. Graduates will then need to register with the Pharmacy Board of Australia and complete an internship of approximately one year with a registered pharmacist.

While the majority of pharmacists work in an independent or retail chain community pharmacy, there are a variety of other career opportunities.

These include, but are not limited to, hospitals, nursing homes, colleges, the Federal Government and managed care organisations.

Non-traditional work schedules are an advantage of a career in pharmacy that helps to create a work-life balance.

Pharmacists are needed everywhere, especially in the country, and in many different types of capacities, making it easier to find a position that will fit your lifestyle.

Flexibility in pharmacist work schedules and job description is becoming popular to enhance requirement and retention also.

In addition, more opportunities are becoming available for pharmacists to work remotely from home providing 24-hour inpatient services for community hospitals and remote verification for mail-order pharmacies.

And with people now living longer than ever before and a growing number of elderly patients, there is an increasing demand for pharmacy services.

If you possess practical science and maths skills, integrity, an analytical mind and enjoy challenging yourself, a career as a pharmacist may be the career path for you.