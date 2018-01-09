Market hard to resist
THE Koonwarra Farmers Market is held, rain hail or shine and last Saturday was no exception, despite soaring temperatures before midday.
People did their shopping early to escape the heat and enjoyed a cool treat to help keep the summer warmth at bay.
The next Koonwarra Farmers Market will be on Saturday, February 3.
Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23710
Posted by Tayla Kershaw on Jan 9 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry