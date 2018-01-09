Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Market hard to resist

THE Koonwarra Farmers Market is held, rain hail or shine and last Saturday was no exception, despite soaring temperatures before midday.

People did their shopping early to escape the heat and enjoyed a cool treat to help keep the summer warmth at bay.

The next Koonwarra Farmers Market will be on Saturday, February 3.

Tasty stuff: Lucy Reed and Annabel Rodrigues from Inverloch were trying to stay cool with an iced chocolate at the Koonwarra Farmers Market on Saturday.

