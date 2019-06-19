Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 | Posted by

Mayor speaks as clock ticks

Outgoing mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council, Don Hill, in Leongatha.

THE demise of South Gippsland Shire Council was the result of an orchestrated campaign by certain elements within the community, including the press, mayor Cr Don Hill said today.

He said the two reports that led to the Victorian Local Government minister calling for council to be dismissed in parliament today were biased or shallow.

He remained adamant there was no justification for council to be sacked.

Those reports were by the municipal monitor Peter Stephenson and the Commission of Inquiry.

“The commission’s report was written unfairly and without natural justice. We had no chance to respond,” Cr Hill said.

He said the campaign to have council dismissed began after the 2016 local government election and was spelled out in a correspondence received by an unsuccessful candidate at that election.

Cr Hill said it alleged that members of business groups, the press and unelected council candidates had joined to cause upheaval within the council and ultimately have it removed.

He said those parties made claims that were false and unsubstantiated.

“I’m not saying the minister was involved with the coup but he has enabled it to happen,” Cr Hill said.

“He let a democratically elected council, for no reason, be removed from the office because of false allegations of bullying and this orchestrated campaign has resulted in us being thrown out of office.”

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=29175

Posted by on Jun 19 2019. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added