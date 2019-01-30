McFarlane gearing up for cycle tour

All set: Thomas McFarlane will race alongside Richie Porte and other elite riders when the tour starts today, Wednesday, January 30.

LEONGATHA’S Thomas McFarlane will be amongst cycling elite when the Jayco Herald Sun Tour goes through this area today, Wednesday, January 30 and Thursday, January 31.

But don’t expect McFarlane or any of the riders to wave or stop for a souvenir photo, they’ll be riding at between 40km-60km/h hour so will have their work cut out just staying on the peloton.

Having just completed a serious warm-up event in Melbourne last Thursday, McFarlane arrived with the Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team today ahead of the race start.

Your chance to see the race could be on day one today with the start at the Phillip Island race track, a criterium from 2.15pm-4.30pm.

South Gippslanders may want to check out the race on Thursday when it starts at Wonthaggi and proceeds through Inverloch, Middle Tarwin, Meeniyan, Dumbalk and Mirboo on its way to Churchill.

The stage two race start in Wonthaggi is at 10am so you’d want to take up a vantage point around the Meeniyan and Dumbalk area from 11am onwards.

A good spot could be the top of the Farmers Road climb just past Mirboo where McFarlane’s local knowledge, having raced this section many times with the Leongatha Cycling Club, could come in handy.

If you’re into cycling and have some spare time it might be worth jumping on the bike or heading out in the car to catch the race go by.

Or if you’re after some souvenirs there’s a feed zone near the Love’s Lane intersection where riders will be discarding empty bottles and other non-essentials!

Look out for temporary road closures as the peloton gets nearer to the various towns along the way.

The 66th edition of the event will showcase some of the best terrain regional Victoria and Melbourne has to offer, with Aussie stars Richie Porte keen to build on his good form with new team Trek-Segafredo, and Amanda Spratt looking for more silverware for Mitchelton-Scott in the Lexus of Blackburn Women’s Herald Sun Tour.

The Bass Coast Shire Council has been resolute in maintaining key events for the area and Bass Coast mayor Cr Brett Tessari believes “The whole Bass Coast area is very cycling friendly, we have great roads for riders of all abilities and welcome cyclists to our region all year round”

Jayco Herald Sun Tour race director Scott McGrory said, “The support of innovative councils like Bass Coast is an integral part of the tour’s success.

” We know there is a great partnership between what we bring via the event, and what communities, retailers and traders receive in terms of increased patronage is enormous – and we are proud to contribute.”

With over 200 people involved in the tour including riders, support staff, organisational people, media and infrastructure teams the tour returns vital bed-nights and hospitality benefits, with most people staying on the Island or surrounding towns

Cr Brett Tessari said, “As well as stimulating cycling tourism, we value to opportunity to inspire our community to live healthy and active lifestyles and possibly become the next Jayco Herald Sun Tour yellow jersey winner”

McGrory said, “The other great thing about Bass Coast is that it has the wonderful Phillip Island GP track which will see some scorching times around the asphalt. This will also play host to the Ride Phillip Island event to be staged between the women’s and men’s race – this is a rare opportunity for riders of all ages and abilities to ride the same track as their heroes”

“We are looking forward to the Inverloch activity with Stage 2 starting and of course the opportunity for locals to ride with cycling commentary guru Matt Keenan and Giro D’italia stage winner Dave McKenzie – check that out, leaving at 6.30am next Thursday from Inverloch to Wonthaggi”

Cr Brett Tessari said, “The community ride at each stage offers people to get involved and we encourage everyone to get out there and get on their bike”

For more details on the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour and the Lexus of Blackburn Women’s Herald Sun Tour please log onto www.heraldsuntour.com.au/ or contact Lucy Hinchey, lucy@cozalive.com