McFarlane wins tour

Thomas McFarlane, middle, of Leongatha collects the Gippsland Three Day Tour trophy from, right, Alex Dunbar second, and third, Daniel Furmston.

LEONGATHA’S Tom McFarlane won the three day cycling tour of Gippsland on the weekend winning by general classification overall by 49 seconds.

Leongatha Cycling Club went one-two in the event with the promising Alex Dunbar of Wonthaggi having an impressive race to be second.

On the last day on Monday, Alex was able to get in the breakaway which got out to one minute but Alex had to ride solo when the rest of the break couldn’t maintain the effort.

At the start of the last lap the chasing group of three, including McFarlane, were just five seconds down on Alex. The last lap saw McFarlane breakaway solo to go to the line 49 seconds up on Dunbar.

Leongatha had strong representation in A Grade with six out of the 14 riders being from Leongatha. Tom McNish finished eighth, Leigh Stott ninth with brother Ollie and Harry McLean also in the race.