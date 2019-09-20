Medals galore for our Aussie pies



WHAT A WIN: bakery manager David King and apprentice baker Claire Wylie hold up a tray of their beef pies which won a bronze award in the Official Great Aussie Meat Pie competition held last week in Sydney.



BAKERIES and producers have collected a swag of medals in this year’s Official Great Aussie Meat Pie competition.

Venues in Leongatha, Meeniyan, Kernot and Korumburra all shared in the spoils winning a total of 19 gold, silver and bronze medals in all.

Kelly’s Bakery in Korumburra was delighted to pick up two bronze medals for its plain pies and sausage rolls very much to the delight of bakery owner Michele Beggs and bakery manager David King, baker Todd Dorling and apprentice baker Claire Wylie.

“We have had a good year,” David explains, “picking up no less than six awards also at the state event in Geelong two months ago.”

The bakery won first place for its sausage rolls, white loaf, Vienna loaf, and was also first in the apprentice plait loaf category with two third placings in other categories completing the haul.

“People travel from far and wide to come to Kelly’s for our great pies, sausage rolls and breads; one customer does a two hour round trip to stock up the freezer with bread,” Mr King said.

Meanwhile the iconic Thornton’s Bakery in Leongatha has scooped the pool, winning three silver medals, for its sausage rolls, vegemite and cheese gourmet rolls and its pork and fennel gourmet rolls.

Bread and Pickles in Meeniyan is celebrating too after it won no less than four silver medals, for its sausage rolls, bolognaise pie, creamy seafood pie, and chicken and chorizo pie.

But the big winner this year is Jojo’s Gluten Free Goodies in Kernot which won four gold, two silver and one bronze award.

Five of its awards went to gluten free options; the Wagyu beef and mushroom, Thai red chicken curry and Wagyu beef caramalised pies all received a gold medal, while the lamb, pork and beef pies and Wagyu beef pies both got silvers.

Other awards to Jojo’s was a gold for its Jojo’s apple pie and a bronze for its grass fed Fleuriev beef pie.

So if you are keen to have a special treat at one of these four winning venues by sure to stop by when you visit one of these towns.