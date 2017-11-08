Posted by brad

Meeniyan gardens draw a crowd

THE Meeniyan Progress Association’s annual open garden day saw five local gardens opened up on Saturday, attracting hundreds of people.

Progress association open garden coordinator Peter Twigg said it was a great day, which exceeded all expectations.

“We had record numbers; we were up on last year by about 10, with around 220 maps sold,” he said.

“It was a great day. Having the tractor and vintage car display as part of the weekend was also super successful.”

People came from all over Gippsland and Melbourne to attend the open day.

“We are very lucky we have so many lovely gardens in the town. They are all great and all different,” Mr Twigg said.

“Big thanks must go to to all our gardeners and Blue Tree Honey Farm in Dumbalk.”

Mr Twigg said he expected to raise around $2000 from the open gardens, which will go towards the progress association.