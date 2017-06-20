Meeniyan to celebrate hall’s 125th birthday

THE Meeniyan Mechanics Institute and Free Library is in its 125th year of service to the community and has plans to celebrate the milestone in August.

Better known as the Meeniyan Hall Committee, the group provides a much appreciated service to the local community.

President of the committee Brian Hoskins said the role of a hall in any community is to provide a space for events.

“Luckily for us, the Meeniyan Hall has fantastic acoustics which means we get a lot of musical acts in the hall,” he said.

“It is very popular from that point of view.”

Mr Hoskins said the hall’s job is to provide things for the community as well, the most obvious being the free Wi-Fi.

“The repeaters for the Wi-Fi are installed in the hall and the supper room,” he said.

The Meeniyan Hall was first built in 1892 and subsequently burned down on August 14, 1938.

“The whole complex burned down. They nearly lost the post office next door as well,” Mr Hoskins said.

“Former committee secretary Eric Tolliday is largely to thank for the new hall, which was built after the fire and opened in July of 1939.

“We have Eric to thank not only for the funding, but for the fabulous acoustics.”

When the hall burned down, insurance paid out around £1000 and the new hall cost around £2500 to build.

“The extra money was mainly raised by selling £5 bonds,” Mr Hoskins said.

The hall has been extensively renovated over the years. In the year 2000, the verandah was added to the front and sides of the hall and the foyer was renovated.

It was also at about that time the hall’s toilets were built.

In 2014, the outside of the hall was completely redone and there are plans to renovate the main kitchen in the “not too distant future”.

Mr Hoskins said there are also plans in place to redecorate the main hall and install some “decent” stage lighting.

Included in the celebrations will be a historical display and Lyrebird Arts Council is staging a dance on Saturday, August 5.

There will also be a concert held at the hall on September 23, which will feature Meeniyan performers.

“The hall used to hold a lot of dances. There was a regular Saturday dance that attracted more than 500 people on some occasions,” Mr Hoskins said.

“From 1939 to 1977 Meeniyan dances were a big thing. They also provide a lot of income for the town.”

In the late 1970s, Meeniyan Town Tavern Nights started, which helped to build up the music tradition of the hall, which led to the Lyrebird Arts Council using the hall on a regular basis.

Mr Hoskins said the acoustics in the hall are arguably the best anywhere in regional Victoria.

“The hall is a nice size as well and it has got one of the best dance floors around. The floor is made from one and one eighth of an inch thick jarrah,” he said.

“Tolliday insisted on jarrah and it has provided a superb, solid floor that has lasted nearly 80 years. I challenge anyone to find a creaking board in there.”

The hall is also equipped with a biobox and a ticket box for showing cinema.

Mr Hoskins said it is great the hall continues to be a great asset for the community and used on a regular basis.

“It is an international, national and local hall. There would not be many around that could claim that,” he said.

“It brings a lot of economic benefit to the town. When a Lyrebird concert is on, it isn’t unusual to see accommodation booked out, food venues busy and the parking full.”

The appreciation of the town hall is proved further by the amount of money raised for it at the Meeniyan Area Community Shop.

“The hall seems to be one of the major benefactors of the shop and we appreciate the volunteers who name the hall as their funding recipient,” Mr Hoskins said.

“The hall is a great asset for the town.”