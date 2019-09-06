Michael Chang LTTA club champion



CHAMPION: LTTA club champion Michael Chang (middle), runner-up Case DeBondt (left) and women’s champion Leonne (right) put on a great display of table tennis on Wednesday.

Michael Chang defeated Bryce Holwerda in three games 11-6, 11-9, 11-8, to win the Leongatha Table Tennis Association A Grade club championship.

Bryce defeated young-gun Jack Duff to get to the final and Michael defeated Case DeBondt.

Michael had a tough battle against Case, who had just returned from playing in the world veterans championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Leanne Costello won the women’s club championship, defeating Jo Taylor.

In the doubles championship, Bryce and Jo had to fend off a strong-finishing Michael Holwerda and Leanne Costello to then challenge Fred and Case DeBondt in the final.

Case and Fred won 14–2, 11–7, 5–11, 13–11 to take out the final.

A Reserve held their club championship on Wednesday night and the youngest player, James Ryan, defeated the oldest player, Rob Calder, to take out the title.

James was too strong for Rob, even with his years of experience, winning 11-7, 11-3, 11-6.

In the doubles, Rob Calder and Robin McKinnon defeated Danny Rawlings and Trevor Wilson.

Danny and Trevor teamed up and after the first game looked as if they were in with a chance, but Robert and Robin came back to take the next three games, winning 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.