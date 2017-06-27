Mindset changes outlook, teens told

POSITIVE thinking is essential to overcoming the challenges of life and so is accepting that life is full of hurdles.

Beau Vernon was well qualified to provide this advice to teenagers at the Inspiring Young People event at Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club last Tuesday, June 20.

The Leongatha Football Club coach became a quadriplegic during a physical clash while playing for the Parrots in 2012.

The collision dislocated his neck, rendering him wheelchair bound and upending his life.

Beau persevered to gain some movement and credited an optimistic attitude to his progress.

“Less positive emotions mean less positive outcomes,” he told the crowd of Wonthaggi Secondary College senior students at the event designed to encourage them to achieve their dreams.

Sixty students enjoyed lunch with 20 mentors from across South Gippsland, representing numerous industries, and learned of their career pathways, travel and lifestyle choices, and how they got where they are today.

Beau said 80 percent of a person’s typical daily thoughts were negative.

“The more we use thoughts, the stronger they become. Try to flip your thoughts around,” he said.

“The reality is life is full of ups and downs. It’s not always smooth sailing.

“You will fail at different things but don’t let that deter you because each time you fail, you will get better.”

Beau encouraged teens to be grateful for what they have to help them through hard times and when challenged, to look at problems from another perspective.

After extensive rehabilitation, Beau has earned a university degree, married his teenager sweetheart Lucy with whom he has a daughter, won a national hand cycling competition and surfed using a modified board.

Mentor Mick Green of Drift Media spoke about making films, while Watersure’s Julian Tauvry talked about studying and working in South Korea, Russia and Europe.

Wayne Skate of PBE Real Estate said he travelled after school before working in landscaping and warehousing, followed by 20 years in real estate.

“You have to enjoy yourself because that’s the biggest thing in life,” he said.

Tad Hendry told how he retrained as a house designer after working as a carpenter, and now creates sets for the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Bass Coast Shire Councillor Julian Brown spoke of volunteering in South Africa, working in conveyancing in Melbourne, and teaching English in Japan. He now runs a martial arts school in Wonthaggi.

Wonthaggi paramedic Deb Rielly told how she battled cancer, has competed in triathlons and helped organised the Keeping Kids on Track fun run. Yet for 10 years she walked with a crutch or walking stick after enduring a knee injury.

“My passion is giving back to the community and the buzz you get out of it is priceless,” she said.

Mrs Rielly spoke of the value of HOPE: Hard work, Opportunity, Persistence and Effort.

The forum was run by South Gippsland Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network.