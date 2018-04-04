Mirboo wins the day

DRIZZLE threatened Mirboo North Secondary College’s Athletics Day, but it cleared quickly and what ensued was a perfect day.

Competition was fierce and it soon became clear that Allambee and Mirboo would fight it out for first, and Mardan and Narracan for third.

Mirboo won the day with 735 points, followed by Allambee on 726, Narracan on 594 and Mardan on 570.

Adam Pickett was the star, giving his all despite generally finishing outside the placings.

Melissa Blackshaw dragged junior Mardanites up to fill relays.

Linc Oddy was determined to drag another ounce from his body to beat Connor and Rory. There were many examples of why sport is great. The handshakes at race end were awesome as well.

Rhys Kratzat, Josh Dickens and Ethan Baillie should be thanked for their early start to help set up.

Thanks to Liz Rudling for stepping up, the Seales’ in particular, and all the other helpers on the day.

The house captains did a fabulous job also.

Connor White really stepped up with aths this year to topple Rhys and Rory.

He scored the most points for the carnival.

Jasmine Woods broke another five records.

Clara Linn and Ella Snell were the next highest point getters on what was a most successful day.

The challenge now is to turn our second last year in to a win, so all team members will put in training prior to April 24 to get the most from their ability at the Sough Gippsland level.

Relay training for 7-10 teams will be on the second day back of term, April 17.

Age champions:

U13 boys: winner Darby Kratzat (36) and runner up Wil Dawson (16); U13 girls: winner Clara Linn (39) and runner up Darcie Phillips-Flower (16); U14 boys: winner Tarmah Little (29) and runner up Beau Kratzat (12); U14 girls: winner Ella Snell (39) and runner up Flynn Burgess-Pincini (33); U15 boys: winner Jacob Carnes (30) and runner up Harry Mahoney (24); U15 girls: winner Jasmine Woods (41) and runner up Audrey Crawford (12); U16 boys: winner Daniel Powell (30) and runner up Seth Cropley (26); U16 girls: winner Georgia Martin (32) and Grace Cacianelli (28); U17 boys: winner Jack Burgess- Pincini (32) and runner up Ari Welburn (29); U17 girls: winner Lucinda Graeme (31) and runner up Ella O’Kane (21); U21 boys: winner Connor White (43) and runner up Rory Peter (20); U21 girls: winner Bonnie Waters (37) and runner up Charlie Chila (24).