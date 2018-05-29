Mixed yarding gives mixed results

There were approximately 1600 export cattle of which 1000 were cows and 300 young cattle penned representing an increase of 420 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present but not all operating fully in a mixed market.

Quality declined in the grown cattle while there was a better selection of grass finished trade heifers and a power of plain dairy cows.

Prime conditioned young cattle sold a few cents dearer to the trade while plainer light weight young cattle were cheaper with some lots passed in.

Grown steers and bullocks averaged from firm to a few cents easier with the secondary lots selling to stronger demand. Heavy grown heifers and finished manufacturing steers sold close to firm while plainer lots eased.

Well conditioned heavy beef cows sold 10c cheaper while the large selection of dairy cows slipped 15c to 30c/kg. Heavy bulls were back 15c/kg.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 280c to 310c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 275c and 300c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 244c and 283c/kg.

Grown steers made from 282c to 303c/kg. Bullocks sold from 275c to 313c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers made between 225c to 265c/kg. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 192c and 228c with the crossbred portion between 200c and 280c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 109c to 190c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 160c to 224c/kg. Better shaped heavy bulls made between 204c and 231c with the dairy lots between 170c and 200c/kg.

The next sale draw – May 30: 1. Alex Scott & Staff, 2. Elders, 3. Rodwells, 4. SEJ, 5. Landmark, 6. Phelan & Henderson & Co.

All lambs born on or after January 1, 2017 must be NLIS tagged. As of April 1, 2018 all lambs and tagged sheep will be scanned.