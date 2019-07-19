Montanah’s brave fight

Four year old Montanah Dubignon is an inspiration to us all as she courageously fights against a brain cancer that will soon claim her life.

Montanah’s brother Lane and friend Tamyka shaved their hair recently to support Montanah.

Nearly $5000 has been raised for the Dubignon family to create special memories with their daughter, Montanah, in her last few weeks.

The former Korumburra girl has been fighting a rare and aggressive brain tumor since July 2018, but in a checkup last month, doctors revealed she had less than two months left.

The brave act also aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

To make a donation to Montanah and her family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gcfmtj-no-one-fights-alone?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_w