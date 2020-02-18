Posted by brad

Motorbikes gathering prompt ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ at South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club



GRAND DISPLAY: A diversity of motorbikes fascinated the members of the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@fourcornersframing.

CREATIVITY is creeping into the design of makes of modern motorbikes which was evident at a display at the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club’s February meeting.

Leon Watchorn out did himself by organising the largest display to date and the meeting also attracted a full house.

Members and their bikes to attend were: Ray Pearson, 2012 Harley Davidson Trike; Doug Cuphy, 2018 Can AM Spyder, 2016 Triumph Thunder Bird, 2016 Indian Scout, 2005 Honda Gold Wing; Albert Jolly, 1983 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans; Laurie Cooper, BSA WM 20, 2006 Honda CB 1300; Troy Cooper, 2002 Ducati ST 2; Laurie Cooper, 1974 Suzuki GT.380; Andy Graydon, 2007 Harley Davidson FX-DC; Graeme Green, 1994 Kawasaki 1000 G.T.R; Charlie Holton, 2017 URL 750 Outfit; Clif Holton, mini bike Dream Bike 911 50cc; Alf Dennemosser, 1994 Honda Gold Wing; Geoff Robb, 2018 Royal Enfield 500; Tony Kelly, 2019 Honda NBC 110; Tim Marriott, 1949 Vincent H.R.D 1000; Doug Martin, 2016 Honda NC 750; Steph Hudson, 2019 Triumph Street Trike; Matt Sherry, 1991 Suzuki GSX 750; Ian Dale, 2011 Royal Enfield 500; and Frank Krause, 1968 Honda Dax 100cc.