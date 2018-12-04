Posted by brad

Moustaches lost for men’s health

THE South Gippsland branch of Gippsland Historical Automobile Club held its shave day on Sunday, for club members who took part in this year’s Movember.

A great day was had with lots of laughs and of course lots of funds raised at the club’s Leongatha headquarters.

Member Max Wise attracted a lot of attention when he said he would shave the moustache he has had for more than 20 years – as long as the price was right.

The funds started rolling in at a fast rate and within minutes he had more than $400 on the table.

Before he could change his mind, barber Damien Noonan of Razor Sharp in Leongatha had the clippers purring and the moustache was gone.

Frank Oostermeyer raised more than $4100, so off came his bushy beard and also his hair.

With these outstanding efforts, the club raised more than $6000 for men’s health this Movember.

The club would like to thank club members John Mackie, Max Wise, Ian Nicholas, Frank Oostermeyer, Ken Becher and Matt Sherry for a great effort in growing moustaches this year.

A special mention to Damien Noonan from Razor Sharp in Leongatha for his time in removing the men’s unwanted hair.