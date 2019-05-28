Mums love soccer fun

GOAL KICK: back from left, Katie Stewart, Tanya Doolan and Iznaya Kennedy enjoy the program with the Leongatha Knights soccer coach Bethany Milkins.

SOCCER mums are kicking goals in Leongatha.

The new initiative – as part of the Gippy Girls Can Campaign – encourages mums and children to be active and get involved in a team sport.

Looking forward to the fifth session this week, coach Beth Milkins said she hopes to see a build up of numbers and new faces having a go.

“Soccer is a new sport for most people. This is an opportunity for soccer mums to learn the sport their children love and become more active in a non judgemental, social setting,” she said.

“This program is designed for mums who have children who play soccer. They get to learn the key ideas of the game so they can learn the rules and have discussions with their children.”

The program is a VicHealth initiative, presented by Football Victoria.

In Leongatha, the program was funded by South Gippsland Shire Council, backed by GippSport and South Gippsland Splash.

Splash has donated its facilities to the eight week program.

Anyone is welcome to turn up and join in on a Thursday morning from 9.30am until 10.30am.