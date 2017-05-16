Mums treated to morning tea
LEONGATHA Primary School Preps invited their mums to a special morning tea at school on Friday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“The children and their mum’s enjoyed a delicious morning tea made by the Prep teachers,” Leongatha Primary School Prep teacher Ebony Best said.
The students also sang them a song to tell them how much they loved them and made them extra special gifts.
“Everyone had a wonderful morning,” Ms Best said.
