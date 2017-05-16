Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Mums treated to morning tea

LEONGATHA Primary School Preps invited their mums to a special morning tea at school on Friday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“The children and their mum’s enjoyed a delicious morning tea made by the Prep teachers,” Leongatha Primary School Prep teacher Ebony Best said.

The students also sang them a song to tell them how much they loved them and made them extra special gifts.

“Everyone had a wonderful morning,” Ms Best said.

Great morning: Friday morning couldn’t have been better for Alison and Tara March at the Leongatha Primary School Mother’s Day morning tea.

