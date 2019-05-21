Musical breakthrough

THEATRE MAGIC: Josh Gardiner was spectacular in the production of The Dressmaker: a Musical Adaptation, in Melbourne last year.

TRACKING down Leongatha’s own Josh Gardiner for an interview wasn’t easy now that his career in theatre had taken him across the globe, but eventually The Star found him in China, working on School of Rock the Musical.

As if this isn’t momentous enough, Mr Gardiner, who grew up in Leongatha, has just been cast in his dream production: Billy Elliot the Musical.

The show will be the 10th Anniversary Australian Tour of the musical which has been enjoyed by more than 12 million people.

Mr Gardiner studied musical theatre at Victorian College of the Arts and last year starred as Peter Allen, the lead in Boy From Oz, with the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

“Billy Elliot will be my first long running commercial musical, something I have always dreamed of,” he said.

Rehearsals for Billy Elliot begin in August, with the show opening in Sydney in October. After the Sydney showing, the production will tour to Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

“I saw Billy Elliot 10 years ago when I was 13 and it completely changed my world. It’s crazy to me that I get to be in a show I treasure and hold so close to my heart,” he said.

“My sister and I used to dance around to the soundtrack at home when we were teenagers and now I get to do the show, eight shows a week, as my job!”

Mr Gardiner is now touring China with School of Rock the Musical.

“I’m not on stage for this one. I’m in charge of the kids that perform in the show and coordinating them and their parents around China,” he said.

But it hasn’t been all roses for the performer who said it had been increasingly hard to find work as an actor after unsuccessful audition.

“It’s very easy to lose sight of your dream and drive,” he said.

“Coming back home last year and performing really relit the fire in me and taught me that nothing in life brings me more joy than performing – no other job feels right. So without Boy From Oz I honestly don’t think Billy Elliot would have happened.”

The musical, set in a northern town during the miners’ strike of 1984-5, follows Billy’s journey from the boxing ring to ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community and changes his life forever.

Tickets for the Melbourne show are not yet available, but join the waitlist at www.billyelliotthemusical.com.au/tour/melbourne/