Posted by brad

New boss to rebuild council’s reputation

South Gippsland Shire Council acting CEO Bryan Sword welcomes administrator Julie Eisenbise.

RESTORING South Gippsland Shire Council’s reputation will be one of the mammoth tasks facing new administrator Julie Eisenbise.

That gigantic challenge comes after council was sacked by the Victorian Parliament after internal disputes hindered council’s ability to govern in the community’s best interests and led to an abysmal result in council’s Annual Residents Satisfaction Survey.

Shire residents gave council a clear fail, rating council 33 out of 100 for overall performance and 27 for reputation.

More than half of respondents felt council’s performance deteriorated in the past 12 months, and the reasons given were rates being too high, disharmony among councillors and poor leadership, and many people called for council to be sacked.

The survey occurred before council was dismissed.

Eight in 10 residents were ‘sceptics’ of council, meaning they doubted or mistrusted council, and did not believe council gave them value for money.

Presiding over her first council meeting last week, Ms Eisenbise promised to venture into the community to give the public a chance to contribute to council policy, given the shire will be without a council until October 2021.

She declared her intention to increase the results of the next community satisfaction survey.

“I want to work with the community to get the best outcome for the entire shire,” she said.

“At the moment it’s absolutely critical that we rebuild faith.”

The annual survey found the top five best performing areas were weekly rubbish collection, recycling collection, library, playgrounds and green waste collection.

People were largely dissatisfied with the state of the quality of roads and footpaths in the shire, wanted more carparks, and were a displeased with regulatory services: building, town planning, emergency and disaster management, animal management and public health.

In other decisions at the meeting, Ms Eisenbise deferred consideration of the budget, rating strategy and council plan until the July 24 council meeting to allow more time for her to be briefed.

She moved and carried or deferred all motions, and was joined at the council table by acting CEO Bryan Sword, and directors Anthony Seabrook and Faith Page.

Ms Eisenbise is a former mayor and councillor with Manningham City Council in Melbourne, and is a commissioner with the Victorian Grants Commission.