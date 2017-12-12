New court for Fishy netballers

THE Fish Creek Football Netball Club will get a new netball court, after the State Government provided $100,000 towards the $260,000 project last Tuesday.

The funding was provided through Sport and Recreation Victoria’s Country Football Netball Program and announced by Member for Eastern Victoria, Harriet Shing last Tuesday at Fish Creek’s Terrill Park.

The project was also funded with contributions of $80,000 each from the South Gippsland Shire Council’s community infrastructure projects budget and the Fish Creek Football Netball Club.

Fish Creek Football Netball Club secretary Jacqui Tracy said the new court will be compliant with Australian court regulations.

She said the redevelopment will also include the appropriate infrastructure needed by netballers on game day.

“It is huge for the club. The old courts are degraded and are nearly at the end of their life,” she said.

“We will still utilise the existing courts in the meantime and the tennis courts will remain in the existing location.”

The new court is expected to be built sometime in 2018.

Ms Tracy said the club would like to thank the council for its support of the project and assistance with obtaining the State Government grant.

“Without them we wouldn’t have got the project over the line,” she said,

“Special thanks need to go to council’s Penny Ellicott, as well as Gabby Buckland who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the club.”

Club president Jason Harding said the new court will benefit not only the club, but the whole community.

“We are excited and looking forward to the commencement of the works,” he said.

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt supported the announcement and wanted to thank the Victorian Government for their contribution.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Fish Creek Netball Club and a much needed resource. The court redevelopment will provide a superior facility for our community to utilise,” she said.

Cr Brunt said it was an excellent effort from the small community of Fish Creek to raise $80,000 for the project.

She said council was happy to match the club’s contribution.

The existing courts were damaged in 2011 by floods.

The new court will be in an alternative location at the Terrill Park Recreation Reserve.

Ms Shing said the standards set for netball surfaces, surrounds and equipment by Netball Victoria and internationally have been created to reduce injury and improve safety to players and umpires.

The Country Football and Netball Program was set up specifically to provide funding to assist country football and netball clubs, associations and umpiring organisations to develop facilities in rural, regional and outer metropolitan locations.

“Netball remains the most popular team sport for girls and women in Australia, and participation numbers continue to rise,” Ms Shing said.

“This is why it is so important that the facilities available to netball players, coaches, umpires and officials right across Gippsland, are up to standard and continue to be developed with the future of our sport in mind.

“These local clubs are to be commended for working with their councils to ensure that their players have access to the safe courts that they need and deserve.”