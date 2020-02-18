Posted by brad

New kinder unveiled

NEW AND IMPROVED: Students Roman, Indy, Frankie, Charlie, Fletcher and Evie, and teacher Kim Smith were excited to experience the new facilities at Fish Creek.

THE renovated Fish Creek Kindergarten was unveiled in grand fashion on Friday.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Jane Garrett performed the opening, watched by kindergarten staff and families, and South Gippsland Shire Council officials.

The $367,155 renovation saw the bathroom relocated next to the outdoor area to improve supervision of children, and also included a new administration and office area, open-plan kitchen and new entrance.

“The open plan kitchen area with island bench allows for children to fully engage in the preparation and delivery of experiences offered within the kitchen part of the program,” Prom Coast Centres for Children’s Wilhelmina Pruyn said of one of the most impressive parts of the renovation.

“Staff amenities have been upgraded too, with improved storage and access to resources and equipment.”

The entry is now accessible to people of all abilities, and includes a welcoming and functional sign-in area, and children’s bag area that flows into the kindergarten room.

A sensory alcove was built into the kindergarten room to support a range of needs for children attending the service.

While the kindergarten was being renovated in fourth term last year, the kinder program operated from Fish Creek Primary School.

This helped kinder children transition to primary school.

“The kindergarten service is closely aligned with Fish Creek Primary School who were terrific partners during the renovation project,” Ms Pruyn said.

South Gippsland Shire Council contributed $219,261 to the project and obtained $147,894 from the State Government.