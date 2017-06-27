New medical centre flagged for Mirboo North

MIRBOO North could receive more health services under a proposal to build a new medical centre in the town.

Dr Sonya Moncrieff is proposing to construct new premises to replace the outdated current clinic she operates from and will bring additional practitioners.

“We now have two consulting rooms and we have outgrown that, and we are struggling to meet the demands of the community,” she said.

Dr Moncrieff has bought a vacant block at 14 Ridgway, next to the Catholic church, and now has a planning permit application for a new premises with South Gippsland Shire Council.

The new clinic will have four consulting rooms to cater for general practitioners and allied health professionals such as psychologists, podiatrists, diabetes educators and dietitians.

All carparking will be onsite and a private ambulance bay will be included.

“This is a 100 percent improvement on where you are working out of now,” deputy mayor Cr Maxine Kiel said.

The existing premises could be up to 80 years old and are struggling to meet the demands of the community.