New owner plans expansion

NEW owner of Leongatha Ford, Leongatha Mitsubishi, Leongatha Honda and Leongatha Toyota, Warren Stewart, aims to grow the business during his time.

Mr Stewart purchased Wonthaggi Toyota and Holden in August, and since then has kept all current staff and employed five new staff.

“We’re planning on growing Leongatha but also keeping all of the current staff. We have already hired two new staff since I’ve been here,” he said.

“I plan to grow the business through community engagement, sponsorships, staff engagement and best practices.”

Mr Stewart is in a partnership with James Bergmuller and their company is called PM Regional.

Mr Berguller is also the owner of Preston Motors.

Moving to Inverloch in July last year, Mr Stewart has been playing cricket for the Inverloch Stingrays and said he believed in strong community engagement.

The new owners are strong on used vehicles, with more than 500 used vehicles available for customers to select from at any time.

“If it’s not in stock, we can get any used vehicle through our networks,” Mr Stewart said.

“We’re very fortunate to have all of the top selling vehicles in Australia such as the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger.

“We also have a great range of all commercial vehicles, all at great prices.”

Mr Stewart said he was committed to looking after current customers and new ones.