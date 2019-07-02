New Police helpline

VICTORIANS can now phone in non-urgent police matters on a new 24- hour helpline.

The newly established helpline has been launched to help free up front line officers and provide the community easier access to support.

The number to call is 131 444.

Launched on Monday, the line is directed at non-emergency reports such as theft, property damage, neighbourhood disputes, lost or located property and noise complaints.

Calls will be taken at a contact centre in Ballarat by civilian staff, under the supervision and instruction of police officers.

Also recently launched is Victoria Police’s new online reporting service.

This service is available on their website: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/palolr

These new policing tools will be trialled for six months.