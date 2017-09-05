Posted by brad

New Prom tours set sail

SOME 30 new jobs and a massive $9.7 million injection into the local economy will flow with the green light given to eco-tourism cruises around Wilsons Promontory National Park.

The State Government has given its approval for the eco-tourism cruises that will offer locals and visitors a never before seen glimpse of one of Victoria’s great wildernesses.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren announced Pennicott Wilderness Journeys (PWJ) will operate three 30 seat vessels from Tidal River, providing access to some of the most popular beaches on the Prom.

The new venture will bring more visitors to the region, create 30 full-time local jobs and generate up to $9.7 million for the local economy each year. PWJ is an internationally recognised and multi-award winning ecotourism boat operator and is known for its environmentally-friendly practices.

An extensive community consultation process was undertaken by Parks Victoria, including independent expert advice, to ensure the natural environment and wildlife remain protected.

The PWJ experience will become a significant tourism drawcard for the region, attracting visitors from all over Victoria, Australia and overseas – creating more business for local traders.

PWJ are also in discussions with a private bus operator to run services between Melbourne and Wilsons Promontory.

Mr Eren said, “This new experience will open up Wilsons Promontory like never before – and it means more visitors and more local jobs.”

“Local business will also reap rewards, with extra tourists in the region spending their valuable tourism dollars on food, gifts and accommodation.”

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said, “The cruises will provide a special opportunity to see a spectacular par

t of the Prom and explore all this region has to offer.”