New rail trail shelter unveiled

THE Lions Club of Leongatha officially unveiled new shelter for the Leongatha to Koonwarra section of the Great Southern Rail Trail, last Sunday afternoon.



It was officially opened by president of the Lions Club of Leongatha, Mike Touzel, and Lions district governor Mike Payne, followed by speeches from both.

The shelter is the work of the Lion’s 100 year centenary celebration in 2017.

It cost $12,000 and was generously supported by a $3500 South Gippsland Shire Council community grant, along with the support of local businesspeople who volunteered their time to build it.

Among local businesses involved with the volunteering effort were Numix Concrete, Southern Drains, South Gippsland Temporary Fencing and South Gippsland Concrete’s lead concreter Kane who spent a day volunteering and laying concrete foundations.

“About 140 hours from the Lions community went into this project with an additional 165 hours worth of working bees,” president of Lions Club of Leongatha Mike Touzel said.

“We were asked to provide an upgrade to the current, decrepit shelter not far away after local parent Cara Carter contacted us about its appalling condition.

“A lot of people commented that there was no room for families with prams to take a rest and relax.

“We are grateful for all involved in making this a reality and we thank the shire’s coordinator of community strengthening Ned Dennis for his support.”

Membership at the Lions Club of Leongatha totals 29. They are working on many projects currently, including collaborations with the Foster Market, Carols by the Drome and the Korumburra Working Horse and Tractor Rally at Nyora.

They are also working closely with Licola Wilderness Village in Heyfield North. The camp for troubled youth benefits from Lions’ assistance in the form of supporting one of its 16 houses, providing a new kitchen and disability showers and toilets.