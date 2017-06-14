Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

New supermarket proposed for Korumburra

KORUMBURRA and surrounds are a step closer to receiving a massive new supermarket, in a project worth up to $30 million.
Michael’s IGA is next week expected to lodge a planning permit application with South Gippsland Shire Council to build a 3000 square metre supermarket on the site now occupied by the Korumburra art gallery, library, historical society and meeting space.
The complex will create 20 to 40 additional jobs and span all the way to Victoria Street, requiring the demolition of existing houses.
Council will relocate the library, art gallery and historical society, with those facilities possibly to be relocated to a new community hub that may be built on the site of the former kindergarten in Victoria Street.
The railway station could also be considered.
The private and public investment involved in building the new supermarket and relocating existing services could be valued at $20 million to $30 million.

Amazing development: an artist’s impression of what the new supermarket in Korumburra may look like.

 

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21636

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added