Newhaven College makes history

 

NEWHAVEN College principal, Gea Lovell, took great delight in welcoming students and staff to the first whole school assembly for 2018 last week by highlighting the significance of the day in the college’s 38 year history.

“I am really happy to be back at school this year and I hope you are too. Today we have made history, as it is the first day ever that all of our students from Prep to Year 12 are going to start the new year on one site. So congratulations to you all for making history,” she said.

The assembly concluded with a unique celebration. Junior and Middle school students lined the path all the way to the new Senior Learning Centre and formed a guard of honour to welcome the senior students to their new home.

Years 10 to 12 students led by Mrs Lovell, board chair Greg Price and college captains Tara Swan, Jasmine McJames-Court, Aaron Fraser and Oscar Harry, were met with excitement, applause, high fives and hugs during the walk of honour.

The high continued inside with huge smiles and endless “wows” from the senior students as they toured their state of the art new buildings.

The senior learning centre is a stylish, high-tech and functional learning environment with a fully equipped lecture theatre, specialist rooms, meeting rooms, classrooms, a student support area, staff facilities and student common areas that was designed by Hayball architects and built by Wonthaggi firm DAS Constructions.

Guard of honour: Newhaven College principal Gea Lovell, board chair Greg Price and college captains Tara Swan of Leongatha, Jasmine McJames-Court of Pound Creek, Aaron Fraser of Inverloch and Oscar Harry of Leongatha, led Years 10 to 12 students through the guard of honour formed by Junior and Middle School students to the new senior learning centre.

