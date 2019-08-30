Newhaven College young musicians to star



IN TUNE: Newhaven College students are ready to perform their Spring Concert on September 7. Photo: James Terry Photography.

NEWHAVEN College’s Spring Concert is the highlight of the college’s music calendar and showcases their finest young singers and musicians.

The spectacular program celebrates the magic and beauty of music, from classical through to the current hits.

More than 150 students from years 2-12 will perform in bands, vocal groups, small ensembles and as soloists.

The evening performances will be a culmination of many years of work to develop the college’s music program by Director of Music, Kirk Skinner, and his wonderful team of professional music teachers.

A four day college music camp has just concluded where students have worked with specialist instructors in their various ensembles to refine their performances to a high standard.

This culturally rich event is a must for lovers of music and the community is invited to come along to the Wonthaggi Community Arts Centre on September 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $23 for students from www.newhavencol.vic.edu.au

Any unsold tickets will be available at the door.