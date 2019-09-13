Nick Jeremiah showcases photographic art



LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER: Nick Jeremiah is showing a collection of his best photographic works at Moo’s at Meeniyan this month.

IT’S a medium often undervalued, but Nick Jeremiah’s work reminds us that photography is an intricate art form.

The Venus Bay photographer and designer has collated a selection of his stunning works over the last eight years to display in a local exhibition.

Held at Moo’s at Meeniyan, the display highlights seven of his prized works including breathtaking landscapes and intimate portraits.

The award-winning artist said he takes pride in capturing moments that catch the eye.

“I don’t do traditional photography in the sense it’s not overly complicated,” he said.

“My photography is very contemporary, and I keep it as clean and simple as possible.”

His contemporary style is reflected in his commercial architecture and real estate photography.

However, while Jeremiah’s photography has a uniquely modern spin, he knows all the old-school tricks of photography, even shooting on medium format film.

“Digital photos are made up of pixels, whereas with film, light is captured on a piece of film,” Jeremiah said of his film photography.

“The result looks richer and is organic.”

His talent and passion for the medium don’t end there; Jeremiah also prints and frames his works, making each piece personal.

His exceptional talent has also been recognised at a global level when he was announced as a finalist in the prestigious Hasselblad Masters Awards in 2016.

Jeremiah’s Meeniyan exhibition will run until the end of September, Thursday to Monday, 8.30am – 4.30pm.