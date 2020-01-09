Posted by brad

No restrictions but water rules are still in place

VITAL RESOURCE: South Gippsland Water is urging the community to wary of water use this summer.

WITH parts of New South Wales and Sydney moving to the highest levels of water restrictions seen since the millennium drought, water restrictions and being water wise are at the forefront of the media of late.

The good news for South Gippsland and Bass Coast residents is the large infrastructure projects and long term planning completed by South Gippsland Water over recent years are paying dividends.

As we entered summer, water storages were in good shape and towns such as Korumburra, Poowong, Loch and Nyora that experienced water restrictions in recent years, are not expected to require restrictions this summer.

However, this does not give licence to waste water or ignore the Permanent Water Saving Rules.

These rules are a set of common sense rules that act as low level restrictions on the use of water and are in place permanently.

The top three rules to remember are:

Water during the cool. Sprinkler and watering systems are only to be used between 6pm and 10am.

Install trigger nozzles. All outdoor hoses must have trigger nozzles installed.

3) Sweep, don’t hose. Hosing of paving and hard surfaces is not permitted.

You can read the full list of permanent water saving rules which includes rules regarding watering sporting grounds and the use of water features and fountains on South Gippsland Water’s website: http://www.sgwater.com.au/services/water/permanent-water-saving-rules/