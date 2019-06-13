Thursday, June 13th, 2019 | Posted by

Not a terrorist attack: police

A car speeds down the footpath in Leongatha. Image courtesy Discount King.

POLICE are keen to reassure Leongatha residents that the town has not been the target of a terrorist attack, after a vehicle sped down the McCartin Street footpath this morning at about 9.15am.

Leongatha Senior Constable Nathan Grist said the driver, whose car hit shop windows, knocked over chairs, narrowly missed pedestrians and levelled the cenotaph outside Memorial Hall, was unhurt in the incident. Briefly airborne, the 86-year-old Leongatha man, mounted the roundabout on the corner of McCartin and Bair streets, before crashing into a barrier outside Sweet Life Cafe.

“This was in no way a terrorist attack. The driver will undergo a medical review in relation to maintaining his licence. He was unhurt in the incident,” Snr Const. Grist said. 

Snr Const. Grist said it was fortunate the incident did not occur later in the day, when there would have been far more shoppers on the street.

